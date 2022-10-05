Ethiopia Cholera Outbreak 2022 - DREF Application (MDRET028)

What happened, where and when?

On 16 September 2022, the Ethiopia Ministry of Health declared a cholera outbreak in the Harana Buluk and Berbere woredas of Bale Zone, Oromia Region. From 17 to 20 September 2022, the Bole zone of the ERCS conduced a rapid assessment which was submitted to the ERCS Head Quarters on 25 September 2022. The assessment findings reveal that a total of 102 cases and one death from both woreda’s had been reported at that time.

The key epidemiological indicators, at the time of writing, are as follows:

The Attack Rate (AR) for Harana Buluk and Berbere woreda’s are 55.1/100,000 and 24.94 / 100,000 respectively.

The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for Harana Buluk is 1.47% while it remains at 0% for Berbere.

Stool stamples from Harana Buluk and Berebere were tested at the Adama Regional lab. 8 out of 8 samples from Harana Buluk tested positive for Vibrio Cholera, while 11 out of 15 from Berebere tested positive.

On 25 September 2022, a total of 16 new cholera cases (14 severe) were reported. There were no new deaths. While 2 patients were discharged, Cholera Treatment Centers (CTC) reported 14 new admissions. Anecdotally, the outbreak is also reported to have expanded to the Dolo Mena woreda, which constitutes a risk of further spread.

Cholera outbreak response activities are ongoing in both woredas. This includes oral rehydration points (ORP) by the Ministry of Health, active case searching, mandatory zero reporting and alerting of neighbouring woredas.

Scope and Scale

Geographically, Bale zone is divided into highlands and lowlands. Approximately 50% of the woredas are found in the lowland part of Bale where inadequate rainfall and semi-desert climatic conditions prevail. Outbreaks have been reported in two of the woredas, Harena Buluk and Berbere. Populations in these woreda’s are particularly vulnerable due to the drought conditions, compounded with limited access to toilets and sanitation services. Not boiling water is a culture that has been anecdotally observed. The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that young children are especially vulnerable, and are mostly likely to bear the burden of diarrhea disease (68%).

According to the Harena Buluk woreda Health office, since the outbreak began, cholera is already in the top ten diseases of the zone. The proposed target population is therefore 258,809 people, or 51,600 households. This represents the population of both Harena Buluk and Berber woredas. All population at risk are targeted, because all people must access for information and practice appropriate hygiene behaviour in order to reduce the morbidity and mortality due to the Cholera outbreak in the affected two woredas.