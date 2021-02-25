Ethiopia

Ethiopia: Child Protection/Gender Based Violence Areas of Responsibility (CP/GBV AoRs), Emergency Response in Tigray Region - As of 12 February 2021

Tigray region is home to approximately 600,000 people dependent on food relief assistance (more than 400,000 food insecure, 100,000 IDPs and nearly 100,000 refugees). In addition, 1 M people receive safety net assistance.

Based on the HRP 2021, CP/GBV AoRs have identified 978,949 (548,963 CP, 429,987 GBV) people will be in need in Tigray for 2021.

