Ethiopia Child Protection AoR 2021 Dashboard

About the child protection response

The CP AoR members work to prevent and respond to abuse, neglect, exploitation and violence against children affected by conflict and natural hazards induced displacement as well as children in host communities, through strengthening of child protection systems including the social service workforce; provision of child protection individual services such as case management, family tracing and reunification, alternative care, and individual mental health and psychosocial support; strengthening family and caregiving environments through structured parenting programs; and strengthening community-based child protection structures to empower communities to participate in and take greater ownership of child protection and to promote community-based and sustainable solutions.