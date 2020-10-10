Ethiopia Cash Working Group: Task Force - Terms of Reference

Background:

in continuation of on the efforts undertaken by the Ethiopian Red Cross (ERC) consortium in 2019, alongside the Ethiopian CWG, in order to improve capacity, coordination and evidence of cash programming, the ECWG would like to establish a task force.

The task force, in addition to support in the operationalization and harmonization of cash interventions will adopt recommendations from various programs, reports, PDM and analysis to update and develop tools that can help partners in the implementation of cash programs.

The same will support in advocating the use of CBI with non-cash partners.

With Support of OCHA weblink has already been created on the OCHA website to host all cash related research and reports.

The task force is created to enable standardization of the Cash guidelines and SOPs to the Ethiopian context through a participatory and collaborative approach by involving relevant stakeholders. The tools will be rolled out with a pilot project to generate evidence and lessons on tools and procedures. This will also help in mainstreaming cash into response and development projects.

Task Force Composition and Management:

The Task Force will be a sub-body under the ECWG, which will be managed by Co-Chairs and Secretariat on advice and recommendations from Steering Committee. Maximum 10 members (including co-chairs and Secretariat) will be part of this group. The selection of partners will be done by the SC, based on the partner expression of interest, technical skills and commitment towards the CWG work.. Various stakeholders from the cash community (ECWG), ICCG, Government, Donors and Private Sector can compose the Task Force.

Key Deliverables of the taskforce in line with CWG Plan :

Operationalization, revision, harmonization and standardization of Cash tools across the country Strengthen experiences of various actors in Cash implementation via horizontal learning, collaboration and coordination. Collate experience, evidences and share lessons on the various Cash projects implemented in country to wider group after endorsement from SC.

Time Frame & Endorsement:

This Task force will work on the initiatives of Cash Working Group or any request from external partners on Assessments, evaluations, capacity building and coordination / representation of CWG on different forums. This task force will be active for period from JULY 2020 to JULY 2021 and support CWG working Group with implementation of Annual Working plan.

In order to streamline the approval process from ECWG has also developed endorsement guidelines that will help Task force initiatives to get approval and endorsement from ECWG and than subsequently addition to the galleries on the live platform.