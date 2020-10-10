Ethiopia Cash Working Group: Beneficiary targeting and selection criteria for desert locust affected communities

I. Background,

Most of humanitarian agencies are using different beneficiary selection criteria for different intervention. However, harmonized beneficiary selection criteria would be appropriate to increase impact and reach of multiple beneficiaries.

As per the DL joint assessment finding indicates, an estimated cereal loss of 3,562 856 quintals (356 286 MT) affecting about 806 400 farming households, 200,000 hectares of cropland and 1, 350, 000 hectares of pasture. Due to this fact, households’ food consumption score and dietary diversity score deteriorated slightly. Hence, Due to DL invasion and damage on crops and pasture, the Household Economy Analysis (HEA) shows that 976, 381 people should be included in the emergency food assistance plans.

II. Beneficiary Targeting and Selection Criteria:

Locust affected households will be selected based on the following criteria. Economic and vulnerability criteria are potential indicators of the affected communities by the desert locust and will be serving as bases for selecting the right beneficiaries. Economic criteria focusing on reduction of harvest/yield per hectare and loss of livelihoods, and vulnerability criteria focusing on peoples themselves will be used to select the right beneficiaries. Accordingly,

Farmers with total crop farm distraction/loss by locust, Farmers with partial farm distraction by locust, Households/Farmers previously faced repeated crop failure as a result of consecutive rainfall failure, Locust Affected households with large family size/ dependent family member. Locust affected households with chronically ill, Elderly, and disable family member, Locust affected women headed household, Locust affected households with nutritionally impacted family members (pregnant and lactating women, children under five)

III. Beneficiary Targeting and Selection Processes

The selection process will follow Community based targeting approach. The selection approach should be participatory and inclusive. Targeting and selection committees be should established at community level. Community has to nominate the committees from the entire affected communities (elderlies, religious leader, women and youth representatives) will be nominated. The committees are the one who will undertake beneficiary selection activities based up on the pre-stated selection criteria. Local authorities such as DRMO, Agricultural office and other key stakeholders at all level will participate and endorse the selection process.

IV. Beneficiary Verification Process,