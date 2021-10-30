Ethiopia: Cash Transfer Programming Snapshot (January - March 2021)

The Ethiopia Cash Working Group (ECWG) was re-established in April 2016 “to strengthen the policy development and operations of cash and voucher assistance (CVA) in Ethiopia through advocacy, improved coordination and information sharing”. Membership is composed of over 26 humanitarian agencies, organizations, donors and government representatives. This snapshot provides an overview of cash and voucher programming implemented by ECWG members in 2020, between 1 January to 31 March, 2021 for the humanitarian response in Ethiopia.