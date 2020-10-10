Ethiopia: Cash Transfer Programming Snapshot (January - March 2020)

The Ethiopia Cash Working Group (ECWG) was re-established in April 2016 “to strengthen the policy development and operations of cash and voucher assistance (CVA) in Ethiopia through advocacy, improved coordination and information sharing”. Membership is composed of over 24 humanitarian agencies, organizations, donors and government representatives. This snapshot provides an overview of cash programming implemented in 2020 (1 January - 31 March) for the humanitarian response in Ethiopia.

In January 2020, the Government of Ethiopia (GoE), through the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) distributed round six of food allocation based on the 2019 HRP, around $5.6 million reaching an estimated 892,549 households as part of the humanitarian program. Other food partners contributed around $1.3 million.