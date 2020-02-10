Ethiopia: Cash Transfer Programming - As of 31 December 2019

The Ethiopia Cash Working Group (ECWG) was re-established in April 2016 “to strengthen the policy development and operations of cash and voucher assistance (CVA) in Ethiopia through advocacy, improved coordination and information sharing”. Membership is composed of over 24 humanitarian agencies, organizations, donors and government representatives. This snapshot provides an overview of cash programming implemented in the fourth quarter of 2019 (1 October - 31 December) for the humanitarian response in Ethiopia.

In the forth quarter, the government of Ethiopia (GoE), through the National Diaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) has distributed around 341M ETB reaching an estimated 291K house holds as part of the humanitarian program. Other food partners contributed around 129M ETB.