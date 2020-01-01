Ethiopia: Capacity Statement 2018

Key Findings

Total Beneficiaries in 2018:

562,963: People reached by nutrition and health programs.

252,765: People reached by WASH interventions.

104,653: Beneficiaries of our food security and livelihoods programs.

97,048: Beneficiaries of Mental Health,

Care Practices, Gender and Protection interventions

Budget: $15.55M

Staff: 650 National and 4 International Staff

Donors: ECHO, BPRM, GAC, SIDA, OCHA, WFP,

UNHCR, UNICEF, EUROPAID, CIAA

Mandate and Mission

Action Against Hunger has been operating in Ethiopia since 1985, meeting urgent humanitarian and development needs across the country. Ethiopia saw a significant increase in conflict-related displacement in 2018, with a near doubling of the internally displaced persons (IDPs), many of which have now returned or been displaced for second time. The inter-communal conflict is limiting livelihood opportunities and restricting humanitarian access to local administration and communities. At the start of 2019, Ethiopia is hosting more than 900,000 refugees, many of whom reside in the Gambella and Somali regions. We opened a new Base in West Wollega, Oromia Region in December 2018 and another one in Kamashi, BSG Region in July 2019 in response to the IDP crisis.