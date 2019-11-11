Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Tierkidi Refugee Camp (October 2019)

2014 Camp oponed in Feb, 2014

8.3 liters Litres of water distributed per person per day

Refugee Central Committee in place to address multi-sectorial issues

67% of the population is under the age of 18

All refugees Individually registered.

Education Schools are opened and run by the following partners:

ECCE by SCI, Primary school by ARRA, High school and Preparatory by DICAC

OVERVIEW

Tierkidi is the second oldest refugee camp in Gambella region next to Pugnido 1. Tierkidi camp hosts South Sudanese refugees who arrived in Gambella region following the outbreak of conflict in December 2013 in the country of origin.