Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Tierkidi Refugee Camp (May 2020)

Overview

Tierkidi is the second oldest refugee camp in Gambella region next to Pugnido1. Tierkidi camp hosts South Sudanese refugees who arrived in Gambella region following the outbreak of conflict in December 2013 in the country of origin.

Recent Developments

The family-size based general food distribution approach is changed to zone-block-community modality in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new modality involves home-to-home distribution of appointment ticket on the eve of every food distribution day in order to limit the number of refugees coming to food distribution points the next day.

The number of general food distribution point is increased from one to three in response COVID-19 to ensure better crowd management and social distancing.

Six water tankers (10,000 litre volume each) were installed by IRC at different sites and daily refilled through water trucking to augment the regular water supply system.