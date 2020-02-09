Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Tierkidi Refugee Camp (January 2020)

OVERVIEW

Tierkidi is the second oldest refugee camp in Gambella region next to Pugnido1. Tierkidi camp hosts South Sudanese refugees who arrived in Gambella region following the outbreak of conflict in December 2013 in the country of origin.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

• As of 31 December 2019, a total of 63,154 individuals went through the Comprehensive level III registration exercise.

• Discussions have been convened to define best practices to food distribution with regard to crowd management.