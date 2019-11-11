Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Pugnido Refugee Camp (October 2019)

1993 Camp opened in 1993

20.4 liters of water distributed per person per day

Refugee Central Committee in place to address multi-sectorial issues

66% Of the population is under the age of 18

All refugees Individually registered with ration cards

Education ECCDs run by SCI.

Primary school run by ARRA.

Secondary school facilitated by DICAC.

OVERVIEW

Pugnido is the oldest refugee camp in the Gambella Region of Western Ethiopia. Pugnido hosts South Sudan refugees who arrived in different waves – since 1993, in 2012 and following post-December 2013 conflicts in the country of origin.