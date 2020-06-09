Ethiopia + 1 more
Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Pugnido Refugee Camp (May 2020)
Overview
Pugnido is the oldest refugee camp in the Gambella Region of Western Ethiopia. Pugnido hosts South Sudan refugees who arrived in different waves – since 1993, in 2012 and following post-December 2013 conflicts in the country of origin.
Recent Developments
In line with the Country’s Minister of Health guideline on COVID-19 prevention, travel restricts imposed by ARRA on refugees from Pugnido to Gambella continued except for medical purposes.
As a response strategy to COVID-19, rapid response taskforce formed; quarantine units at each ARRA’s Health centres prepared.
559 Households from refugees and host communities to be engaged by CWW in livelihood activities such as livestock rearing, crop production, small scale business and job creation for unemployed Youths.