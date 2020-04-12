Ethiopia + 1 more
Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Pugnido Refugee Camp (March 2020)
Attachments
OVERVIEW
Pugnido is the oldest refugee camp in the Gambella Region of Western Ethiopia. Pugnido hosts South Sudan refugees who arrived in different waves – since 1993, in 2012 and following post-December 2013 conflicts in the country of origin.
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
Comprehensive Level 3 Registration using the Biometric Identity Management System (BIMS) is ongoing activity for absentees or ‘no-show’ refugees and newborn.
In line with the Country response strategy to control the drastic spreading of COVID-19 regarded as the global pandemic, ARRA imposed travel restriction on the refugees between Pugnido-Gambella. The movement restriction is to minimize the risks and susceptibility of infection and also comply with social distancing and stay at home strategies directed by the Federal Ministry of Health.