Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Pugnido Refugee Camp (January 2020)
OVERVIEW
Pugnido is the oldest refugee camp in the Gambella Region of Western Ethiopia. Pugnido hosts South Sudan refugees who arrived in different waves – since 1993, in 2012 and following post-December 2013 conflicts in the country of origin.
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
Comprehensive Level 3 Registration using the Biometric Identity Management System (BIMS) is ongoing activity for absentees or ‘no-show’ refugees and newborn.
Refugees’ inadequate access to local markets caused by deteriorated relationship with the host communities is the main challenge. Although movement restriction was imposed to improve safety and security of the refugee, some refugees were seen accessing local markets as tension between refugees and host communities is wearing off.