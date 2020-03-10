Ethiopia + 1 more
Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Pugnido Refugee Camp (February 2020)
Attachments
OVERVIEW
Pugnido 2 was opened on 25 August 2015 to accommodate South Sudanese refugees who arrived at the entry points in the second quarter of 2015, then relocated from entry points to the camp from August 2015 to February 2016.
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
The camp is at Care and Maintenance Phase. Comprehensive L3 registration exercise is ongoing in the regular based for absentees and newborn.
Refugees’ inadequate access to local markets caused by deteriorated relationship with the host communities is the main challenge. Although movement restriction was imposed to improve safety and security of the refugee, some refugees were seen accessing local markets as tension between refugees and host communities is wearing off.