Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Pugnido Refugee Camp (April 2020)

OVERVIEW

Pugnido is the oldest refugee camp in the Gambella Region of Western Ethiopia. Pugnido hosts South Sudan refugees who arrived in different waves – since 1993, in 2012 and following post-December 2013 conflicts in the country of origin.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

  • In line with the Country response strategy to control the drastic spreading of COVID-19 regarded as the global pandemic, travel restriction imposed by ARRA on the refugees between Pugnido-Gambella continued except refugee with medical purpose

  • UNHCR and partners continued engaging with refugee through sound system and home visit to increase awareness on prevention and transmission of COVID-19.

  • 34 refugees selected for UNHCR’s pilot crop production project received cultivation tools such as panga, hoes, maloda and axes.

