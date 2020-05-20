Ethiopia + 1 more
Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Pugnido Refugee Camp (April 2020)
OVERVIEW
Pugnido is the oldest refugee camp in the Gambella Region of Western Ethiopia. Pugnido hosts South Sudan refugees who arrived in different waves – since 1993, in 2012 and following post-December 2013 conflicts in the country of origin.
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
In line with the Country response strategy to control the drastic spreading of COVID-19 regarded as the global pandemic, travel restriction imposed by ARRA on the refugees between Pugnido-Gambella continued except refugee with medical purpose
UNHCR and partners continued engaging with refugee through sound system and home visit to increase awareness on prevention and transmission of COVID-19.
34 refugees selected for UNHCR’s pilot crop production project received cultivation tools such as panga, hoes, maloda and axes.