11 Nov 2019

Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Pugnido II Refugee Camp (October 2019)

Report
from Government of Ethiopia, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
2015 Camp opened in 2015

22.7 liters of water distributed per person per day

RCC Refugee Leaders in place to address multisectoral issues

71% Of the population is under the age of 18

All refugees Individually registered with ration cards

Education ECCDs/Pre-Schools, Youth Program run by PiE. Primary school run by ARRA.
Secondary school is under construction by UNICEF.

OVERVIEW
Pugnido 2 was opened on 25 August 2015 to accommodate South Sudanese refugees who arrived at the entry points in the second quarter of 2015, then relocated from entry points to the camp from August 2015 to February 2016.

