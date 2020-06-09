Ethiopia + 1 more
Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Pugnido II Refugee Camp (May 2020)
Attachments
Overview
Pugnido 2 was opened on 25 August 2015 to accommodate South Sudanese refugees who arrived at the entry points in the second quarter of 2015, then relocated from entry points to the camp from August 2015 to February 2016.
Recent Developments
Movement restriction imposed by ARRA on refugees travelling from Pugnido to Gambella persisted except medical issues.
UNHCR and partners continued sensitizing refugees on prevention of COVID-19 through sound system.
101 households from refugees to be involved by CWW in livelihood activities such as small ruminant rearing, crop production and Income generating activities