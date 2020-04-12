Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Pugnido II Refugee Camp (March 2020)

OVERVIEW

Pugnido 2 was opened on 25 August 2015 to accommodate South Sudanese refugees who arrived at the entry points in the second quarter of 2015, then relocated from entry points to the camp from August 2015 to February 2016.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

o The camp is at Care and Maintenance Phase. Comprehensive L3 registration exercise is ongoing in the regular based for absentees and newborn.

o In line with the Country response strategy to control the drastic spreading of COVID-19 regarded as the global pandemic, ARRA imposed travel restriction on the refugees between Pugnido-Gambella. The movement restriction is to minimize the risks and susceptibility of infection and also comply with social distancing and stay at home strategies directed by the Federal Ministry of Health.