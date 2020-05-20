Ethiopia + 1 more
Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Pugnido II Refugee Camp (April 2020)
OVERVIEW
Pugnido 2 was opened on 25 August 2015 to accommodate South Sudanese refugees who arrived at the entry points in the second quarter of 2015, then relocated from entry points to the camp from August 2015 to February 2016.
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
Travel restriction imposed by ARRA on the refugees between Pugnido-Gambella. continued except refugee with medical purpose
For the purpose of prevention and transmission of COVID-19. All refugee in Pugnido II camp have received 2 months food ration (April and May)
UNHCR and partners continued engaging with refugee through sound system and home visit to increase awareness on prevention and transmission of COVID-19.