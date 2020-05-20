Ethiopia + 1 more

Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Pugnido II Refugee Camp (April 2020)

Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

OVERVIEW

Pugnido 2 was opened on 25 August 2015 to accommodate South Sudanese refugees who arrived at the entry points in the second quarter of 2015, then relocated from entry points to the camp from August 2015 to February 2016.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

  • Travel restriction imposed by ARRA on the refugees between Pugnido-Gambella. continued except refugee with medical purpose

  • For the purpose of prevention and transmission of COVID-19. All refugee in Pugnido II camp have received 2 months food ration (April and May)

  • UNHCR and partners continued engaging with refugee through sound system and home visit to increase awareness on prevention and transmission of COVID-19.

Related Content