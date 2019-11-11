11 Nov 2019

Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Okugo Refugee Camp (October 2019)

Report
from Government of Ethiopia, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 11 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (329.63 KB)

2013 camp opening

20.7 liters of water on average distributed per person per day

Refugee Central Committee in place to address multisectorial issues

60% of the population is under the age of 18 All refugees individually registered.

OVERVIEW
The Okugo Refugee Camp is located in the southern part of Gambella region, Western Ethiopia, and hosts South Sudanese refugees of whom majority come from Jonglei state fleeing ethnic conflict. The main ethnic groups are Anuak (67%), Murle (29%) and others (4%). The refugees are mainly farmers and pastoralists.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.