Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Okugo Refugee Camp (October 2019)

2013 camp opening

20.7 liters of water on average distributed per person per day

Refugee Central Committee in place to address multisectorial issues

60% of the population is under the age of 18 All refugees individually registered.

OVERVIEW

The Okugo Refugee Camp is located in the southern part of Gambella region, Western Ethiopia, and hosts South Sudanese refugees of whom majority come from Jonglei state fleeing ethnic conflict. The main ethnic groups are Anuak (67%), Murle (29%) and others (4%). The refugees are mainly farmers and pastoralists.