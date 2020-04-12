Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Okugo Refugee Camp (March 2020)

OVERVIEW

The Okugo Refugee Camp is located in the southern part of Gambella region, Western Ethiopia, and hosts South Sudanese refugees of whom majority come from Jonglei state fleeing ethnic conflict. The main ethnic groups are Anuak (64%), Murle (32%) and others (4%). The refugees are mainly farmers and pastoralists.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

o 60 (20HH) new arrivals registered and provided with various assistances.

o March 8, International Women's Day, was colourfully marked in Okugo refugee camp. It was celebrated under the theme of "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights", with the hashtag, "#EachforEqual".

o The construction of RaDO rehabilitation centre as well as maintenance of two grinding mills have been finalized and now operational.

o 2019 Year-end performance review exercise was conducted through field visit and document review.

o General Food Distribution (GFD) for the month of March completed. Key messages on COVID-19 addressed to refugees at GFD and was conducted with the necessary precautionary measures.

o COVID-19 taskforce at Woreda level and technical committee at the camp level have been established.