09 Feb 2020

Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Okugo Refugee Camp (January 2020)

Report
from Government of Ethiopia, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 11 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (272.71 KB)

OVERVIEW

The Okugo Refugee Camp is located in the southern part of Gambella region, Western Ethiopia, and hosts South Sudanese refugees of whom majority come from Jonglei state fleeing ethnic conflict. The main ethnic groups are Anuak (64%), Murle (32%) and others (4%). The refugees are mainly farmers and pastoralists.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

• In January, UNHCR and ARRA jointly registered 73 new arrivals.

• The Nutrition program, formerly under ARRA, was handed over to a new partner, Action for Social Development and Environmental Protection Organization (ASDEPO), as of 13 Jan 2020.

• Two dysfunctional grinding mills have been repaired and handed over to RaDO in the presence of ARRA and RCC, acknowledging the transfer of grinding mill management from UNHCR to RaDO.

• Ophthalmologist mission: 237 refugees screened, 30 refugees provided with cataract surgery.

