Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Okugo Refugee Camp (April 2020)

OVERVIEW

The Okugo Refugee Camp is located in the southern part of Gambella region, Western Ethiopia, and hosts South Sudanese refugees of whom majority come from Jonglei state fleeing ethnic conflict. The main ethnic groups are Anuak (64%), Murle (32%) and others (4%). The refugees are mainly farmers and pastoralists.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

25 hectares of land for pilot crop production was made available. It has been demarcated and partitioned and handed over to 50 beneficiaries both from Murle, Anyuak and other minorities have been selected and verified.

COVID-19 taskforce and technical committee meeting conducted. Community sanitization, key messages on COVID 19 prevention, transmission and symptoms were disseminated to the refugee community through refugee structures as well as using megaphones.