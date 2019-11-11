Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Nguenyyiel Refugee Camp (October 2019)

2016 Camp opened in 2016

9.8 liters of water distributed per person per day

Refugee Central Committee in place to address multisectorial issues

70% Of the population is under the age of 18

All refugees Individually registered.

Education Schools run by Plan International and NRC. Permanent primary and early childhood schools are opened as well as CFS and Youth Centres. The accelerated learning program is opened and operational.

OVERVIEW

The Nguenyyiel Refugee Camp is the newest and largest camp in Gambella opened to accommodate the renewed refugee influx from South Sudan following the escalation of conflict in the world’s youngest nation in July 2016.