Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Nguenyyiel Refugee Camp (May 2020)

Overview

The Nguenyyiel Refugee Camp is the newest and largest camp in Gambella opened to accommodate the renewed refugee influx from South Sudan following the escalation of conflict in the world’s youngest nation in July 2016.

Recent Developments

To prevent the spreading of COVID-19 in the camp, the awareness campaigns are still going on through loudspeakers, megaphones, banners and posters translated in Nuer language across the camp.

The two months ration (April and May 2020) has been provided to refugee population in the camp. As a measure to limit the spread of the virus. In addition, partners were also involved and assist ARRA and UNHCR in the distribution by providing the facilities for hand washing and assisting in keeping the social distancing.