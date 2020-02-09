Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Nguenyyiel Refugee Camp (January 2020)

OVERVIEW

The Nguenyyiel Refugee Camp is the newest and largest camp in Gambella opened to accommodate the renewed refugee influx from South Sudan following the escalation of conflict in the world’s youngest nation in July 2016.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Following the flaring up of the recent fighting between the warring factions of South Sudan in July 2016, Nguenyyiel Refugee Camp was opened on 20 October 2016 to receive South Sudanese refugees who crossed into Ethiopia through Pagak, Akobo and Burbiey entry points. With the increase in fighting across the border at the end of August 2017, an increased influx of some 28,000 new arrivals was registered.