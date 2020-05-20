Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Nguenyyiel Refugee Camp (April 2020)

OVERVIEW

The Nguenyyiel Refugee Camp is the newest and largest camp in Gambella opened to accommodate the renewed refugee influx from South Sudan following the escalation of conflict in the world’s youngest nation in July 2016.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

UNHCR through its direct implementation of Livelihood project, has allocated 25 hectares of arable land within camp to 50 HHs to cultivate cash crops consisting of maize, sorghum, groundnut and mung bean. Each household is provided with 0.25 hectare which is equivalent to 1.25 acres.

ZOA has allocated 51 hectares of unutilised land within the camp to 175 HHs to cultivate field crops, 25 households were selected to engage in roots and fibre while 30 HHs were selected for grain seller to improve their livelihoods.