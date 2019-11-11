Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Kule Refugee Camp (October 2019)

2014 Camp opened in 2014

13.7 liters of water distributed per person per day

Refugee Central Committee in place to address multi-sectorial issues

65% Of the population is under the age of 18

All refugees Individually registered.

Education Pre-schools are opened and run by Plan International. Permanent primary and early childhood schools are available and run by ARRA, DICAC implements secondary education.

OVERVIEW

Kule Refugee Camp was established in May 2014 in response to the major refugee influx from South Sudan; it was not fully stabilized until 2016. The camp has now reached its full capacity, but the shortage of shelters remains a major challenge.