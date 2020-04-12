Ethiopia + 1 more
Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Kule Refugee Camp (March 2020)
Kule Refugee Camp was established in May 2014 in response to the major refugee influx from South Sudan; it was not fully stabilized until 2016. The camp has now reached its full capacity, but the shortage of shelters remains a major challenge.
UNHCR and partners are conducting mobilization for 2020 implementation. Beneficiaries verification for sectors who have cut off variables has been concluded.
Camp Coordination meeting held in December focused on taking stock on accomplishments thus far and laying key strategies for 2020 moving forward.