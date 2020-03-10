Ethiopia + 1 more

Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Kule Refugee Camp (February 2020)

OVERVIEW

Kule Refugee Camp was established in May 2014 in response to the major refugee influx from South Sudan; it was not fully stabilized until 2016. The camp has now reached its full capacity, but the shortage of shelters remains a major challenge.

*RECENT DEVELOPMENTS**

  • UNHCR and partners are conducting mobilization for 2020 implementation. Beneficiaries verification for sectors who have cut off variables has been concluded.

  • Camp Coordination meeting held in December focused on taking stock on accomplishments thus far and laying key strategies for 2020 moving forward.

