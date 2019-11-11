11 Nov 2019

Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Jewi Refugee Camp (October 2019)

Report
from Government of Ethiopia, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 11 Nov 2019
2015 Camp opened in 2015

15.1 Liters of water distributed per person per day

Refugee Central Committee in place to address multi-sectorial issues

71% Of the population is under the age of 18

All refugees Individually registered with ration cards

Education Schools both at primary and secondary levels are functioning in the camp by ARRA and World Vision respectively. Early childhood schools are available, including CFS run by Save the Children.

OVERVIEW

Jewi Refugee Camp was established on 15 March 2015 and hosts refugee relocated from Leitchour and Nip Nip following floods that left refugees in both locations homeless. This led to the establishment of the camp which offered home for refugees to settle and live in safety and dignity. Leitchour was established in late February in 2014 and received refugees relocated from Ethiopian border entry points of Akobo, Pagak, and Burbiey.

