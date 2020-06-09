Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Jewi Refugee Camp (May 2020)

Overview

Jewi Refugee Camp was established on 15 March 2015 and hosts refugee relocated from Leitchour and Nip Nip following floods that left refugees in both locations homeless. This led to the establishment of the camp which offered home for refugees to settle and live in safety and dignity. Leitchour was established in late February in 2014 and received refugees relocated from Ethiopian border entry points of Akobo, Pagak, and Burbiey.

Recent Developments