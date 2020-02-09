09 Feb 2020

Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Jewi Refugee Camp (January 2020)

Report
from Government of Ethiopia, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 09 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (285.01 KB)

OVERVIEW

Jewi Refugee Camp was established on 15 March 2015 and hosts refugee relocated from Leitchour and Nip Nip following floods that left refugees in both locations homeless. This led to the establishment of the camp which offered home for refugees to settle and live in safety and dignity. Leitchour was established in late February in 2014 and received refugees relocated from Ethiopian border entry points of Akobo, Pagak, and Burbiey.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

  • Public transportation from Gambella to Jewi route resumed normally and refugee are moving as usual to and from the camp.

