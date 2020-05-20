Ethiopia + 1 more
Ethiopia: Camp Profile Gambella - Jewi Refugee Camp (April 2020)
Attachments
OVERVIEW
Jewi Refugee Camp was established on 15 March 2015 and hosts refugee relocated from Leitchour and Nip Nip following floods that left refugees in both locations homeless. This led to the establishment of the camp which offered home for refugees to settle and live in safety and dignity. Leitchour was established in late February in 2014 and received refugees relocated from Ethiopian border entry points of Akobo, Pagak, and Burbiey.
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
As response to COVID 19, handwashing facilities are installed at GFD centers, partners compound and some public areas with continue information campaign on COVID 19 preventive measures. 2 pieces of soaps are also added on top of soap quantity allocated during GFD. It was decided at Gambella level for April and May 2020 GFD to be distributed at the same time and distribution plan which highlighted role and responsibilities of partners is developed.
ZOA has started a livelihood project that support 30 beneficiaries with field crop production in the camp.