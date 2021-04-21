Ethiopia: Amhara Alert

Unrest in Amhara region will continue, especially around the Oromo Special Zone and the North Shoa area, with clashes and attacks escalating before national elections in June.

OVERVIEW

Thousands of people protested in Amhara’s regional capital Bahir Dar and surrounding towns and cities on 20 April, claiming that the death toll from last week’s clashes between the country’s largest ethnic groups – the Oromo and Amhara has risen to over 50. This comes as the Ethiopian government declared a State of Emergency in Amhara regional state on 18 April, in response to the increased violence in the area.

Local sources citing the Ethiopian Ministry of Defence report that armed clashes have impacted Ataye city and other regions in Oromo Special Zone over the previous three days (16 – 18 April), resulting in an unspecified number of people killed, and major destruction of property.

A local official stated that in a 20 April interview that at least 18 locals had been killed in the Oromo Special Zone.

Troops have now deployed to the area.

ANALYSIS

The State of Emergency follows the deaths of at least 300 people in violence in March 2021. This began after an ethnic Oromo religious leader was killed outside a mosque, triggering clashes between Oromo civilians and Amhara security forces. However, the current tensions date back at least to 2019, especially in the western area of the Benishangul-Gumuz region.

This has seen ethnic clashes that have led to several hundred casualties, and displaced persons in their thousands. The region is home to over 11 ethnic groups including the Amhara and Oromo people – conflicts have been fuelled by fractions demanding power, resources, and land on both sides of the border between the Oromia and Amhara region.