Ethiopia
Ethiopia - Alarming food insecurity (DG ECHO, IPC Ethiopia Alert and FAO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 September 2020)
- Over 8.5 million people are currently highly food insecure, including 1.4 million in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) across 7 regions of Ethiopia, despite ongoing humanitarian food assistance. Afar and Somali regions are the most affected ones with over 20% of their population are highly food insecure.
- The projection for the period of January-June 2021 is worse, 11.1 million people are expected to be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or higher. These figures exclude the significant number of displaced people and refugees in camps (close to 3 million).
- In addition to the multiple key drivers of rising food insecurity (displacement caused by conflict, drought, floods, increased food prices linked with the COVID-19 pandemic), Ethiopia is affected by the worst desert locust infestation in the last 25 years and will remain an epicenter of the regional desert locust upsurge through October.