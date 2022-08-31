Ethiopia Agriculture Task Force: Tigray - Agriculture Response Dashboard (Jan-June 2022)

The agriculture partners continue to scale up its response in Tigray, moving international staff and accelerating distributions of emergency livelihoods assistance. However, resources and access remain a critical concern and priority. In 2022, The DRM-ATF is targeting 2 million people with emergency agriculture and livelihoods assistance. To date, 1 million people have been reached (with completed and on-going interventions) in Tigray alone with agricultural inputs (seed and fertilizer), livestock health and feed interventions and income generation activities. FAO and partners secured 19,300 tonnes of fertilizer to provide urgent support to farmers to plant in the Meher planting season, improve crop production and curb the risk of food insecurity in the region. In partnership with the Tigray Regional Bureau of Agriculture partners have vaccinated more than 3.5 million animals, however livestock diseases remain a big challenge in the region