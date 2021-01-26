Ethiopia: Agriculture Sector Situation and HRP Response Monthly Dashboard - November 2020

SITUATION

An estimated 8.6 M people are severely food insecure, Phase 3 and above, according to the latest IPC analysis from July 2020. Moreover, desert locust infestation has aected agricultural production of pocket areas in Afar, Amhara, Tigray, SNNPR, Somali, Oromia and Dire Dawa. At the same time, COVID 19 pandemic has posed a threat to food access and availabilty due to mitigation measures and reduced access to agricultural inputs. Lastly, oods have damaged crops and grasslands deteriorating livelihood assets and reducing resilience of the aected Household in Somali, Afar, SNNP, Oromia and Dire Dawa. The ATF response priorities remain protecting and sustainig productive assets of the most vulnerable Household prioritizing IPC phase 3 food insecure woredas that have been aected by DL upsurge