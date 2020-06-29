Ethiopia: Agriculture Sector Situation and HRP Response Monthly Dashboard - May 2020

An estimated 8.5M people are severely food insecure, Phase 3 and above, according to IPC between February and June 2020. Moreover, Afar, Amhara, Tigray, SNNPR, Somali, Oromia and Dire Dawa have reported infestations of desert locusts. The locust infestation started in July 2019 and currently, significant hopper multiplication is taking in Somali region despite aerial and ground operations to control the spread. Swarms are present in eastern and southeastern areas of Ethiopia and have started moving towards southern Afar.

Moreover, COVID 19 pandemic poses a threat of further food security deteriorations due to control measures to prevent spread of the disease but reducing access to markets, to food and a subsequent expected food price inflation. Lastly, floods have damaged crops and grasslands deteriorating livelihood assets and reducing resilience of the affected households in pocket areas of Somali, Afar, SNNP, Oromia and Dire Dawa.