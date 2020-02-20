Ethiopia: Agriculture Sector Situation and HRP Monthly Dashboard - January 2020

An estimated 8.5 million people are severely food insecure (Phase 3 - Crisis) or worse according to IPC between February and June 2020. Moreover, Afar, Amhara, Tigray, SNNPR, Somali and Oromia have reported infestations of desert locusts. People will likely become more reliant on markets for food throughout the lean season (March to May) along with expected rising food prices, will increase food insecurity of vulnerable and affected households. The locust infestation started in October 2019 and is still ongoing, despite aerial and ground operations to control the spread. Swarms are present in eastern areas of Ethiopia and continue to move south and into the Rift Valley with a new generation of locusts expected to cause more damage.

A livelihood impact assessment is on-going. However, the high-risk relates to the anticipated expansion of the swarms in the Belg producing and pastoral areas of south and southeastern Ethiopia. This represents an extra shock that will have an impact on the livelihoods of affected areas, affected woredas heavily overlap with HRP 2020 priority areas.