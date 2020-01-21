Ethiopia: Agriculture Sector HRP Oromia Region Monthly Dashboard (January 2020

The devastating impact on agriculture following consecutive years of drought in Ethiopia is undisputed. While forecasts for 2019 indicate a probability of normal to above normal rain in most parts of Ethiopia, in east, south and southeastern regions, the upcoming rainy season (March to June) is forecasted to be average or below average. In areas where normal to above normal rains are expected, recovery will not be spontaneous, as previous drought-affected households are likely to require sustained humanitarian assistance as a result of exhausted coping mechanisms.

Humanitarian assistance for IDPs and IDP returnees is largely dependent on IDPs’ access to land and the livelihood assets they have been able to maintain during displacement. Emergency feed and animal health interventions are needed to reduce the burden on the resources of the host communities and prevent the spread of diseases, especially for animals displaced across regional borders. Where appropriate, land will be availed and crop seeds, farming tools, and training will be provided to support IDP and returning households to improve their food security and reduce the burden on host Communities.