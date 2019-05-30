Ethiopia: Agriculture Sector HRP Monthly Dashboard (May 2019)

The devastating impact on agriculture of consecutive years of drought in Ethiopia is undisputed. While the forecasts for above average rainfall in 2019 in many parts of Ethiopia provide welcome relief, this does not mean agriculture partners can be complacent; particularly in the lowlands where the bulk of natural hazard affected communities and IDPs are concentrated.

It is essential that any intervention must aim to strengthen the communities’ resilience and coping strategies and provide means for them to move away from aid dependency in the future. Besides the regular interventions that provide seed, animal health and animal feed, the main activities that the humanitarian partners are encouraged to engage in, include: Construction and/or rehabilitation of water points (water harvesting points/boreholes), Preparedness of flood-related interventions before and after flood, and Construction of feed and seed banks. Failing to support households at risk to protect their livelihood assets will exacerbate food insecurity, malnutrition, population displacement and conflict over access to the limited resources.