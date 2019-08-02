02 Aug 2019

Ethiopia: Agriculture Sector HRP Monthly Dashboard (July 2019)

Infographic
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 20 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.33 MB)

Despite the benefit of recent Belg rains and anticipated above average rainfall in many regions the coming months, recovery of livelihoods will not be spontaneous, nor can it be expected without concerted assistance. Belg rainfall did not cover all regions equally, and although rainfall in southern pastoral areas was forecast to be near average for the Deyir (Oct-Dec), rainfall is below average to date. Below-average rainfall in eastern Oromia, southern Tigray, eastern Amhara and northern SNNPR has led to reduced production prospects.

To improve household food security and nutrition outcomes, the agriculture sector highlights the need to continue assistance for core-breeding and milking livestock; including resilience and key sustainable livelihood activities, supplementary animal feed/fodder production and densification, animal health services and crop interventions. The 2018 planting window has already passed, but prevention and mitigation activities for the next planting season would help to avoid long-term dependency on humanitarian assistance.

