Ethiopia: Agriculture Sector HRP Monthly Dashboard (December 2019)

The poor rain performance from April to May (Gu/Genna) in the South and Southeaster parts of Ethiopia had a negative impact on pasture availability. Livestock body conditions have been severely affected, causing livestock migration with its consequent risk of disease outbreak and low productivity on milk and meat. Livelihoods in the areas affected by the poor rain performance are highly dependable on pasture availability and access to water for livestock. On the other hand, crop production has been affected by poor rain performance. In Sitti zone, areas that are used for crop production were left uncultivated. In Afar, areas that benefit from Karma season (June to Sept) substantially decreased the crop production. In Oromia, agro-pastoral areas that benefit from Gu/Genna season have been affected with lower crop production.

Displacement affected communities remain food insecure due to the constrained access to assets for livelihood engagement. Seeds and tools are a priority for agro-pastoral areas such as East and West Wollega, Kamashi, East and West Guji, Gedeo, East and West Haraghe. DRM-ATF advocates for displacement affected communities’ response, given that self-reliance is key to recovery and food security. Lastly, the Desert Locust situation is not fully controlled and the flying youngs reproduced in abundance, threatening crop production in and outside the breeding sites