31 Dec 2019

Ethiopia: Agriculture Sector HRP Monthly Dashboard (December 2019)

Infographic
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 20 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.23 MB)

The poor rain performance from April to May (Gu/Genna) in the South and Southeaster parts of Ethiopia had a negative impact on pasture availability. Livestock body conditions have been severely affected, causing livestock migration with its consequent risk of disease outbreak and low productivity on milk and meat. Livelihoods in the areas affected by the poor rain performance are highly dependable on pasture availability and access to water for livestock. On the other hand, crop production has been affected by poor rain performance. In Sitti zone, areas that are used for crop production were left uncultivated. In Afar, areas that benefit from Karma season (June to Sept) substantially decreased the crop production. In Oromia, agro-pastoral areas that benefit from Gu/Genna season have been affected with lower crop production.

Displacement affected communities remain food insecure due to the constrained access to assets for livelihood engagement. Seeds and tools are a priority for agro-pastoral areas such as East and West Wollega, Kamashi, East and West Guji, Gedeo, East and West Haraghe. DRM-ATF advocates for displacement affected communities’ response, given that self-reliance is key to recovery and food security. Lastly, the Desert Locust situation is not fully controlled and the flying youngs reproduced in abundance, threatening crop production in and outside the breeding sites

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.