27 Aug 2019

Ethiopia: Agriculture Sector HRP Monthly Dashboard (August 2019)

Infographic
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 20 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.33 MB)

Despite the benefits of the recent belg rains, agricultural livelihoods remain vulnerable due to the effects of years of consecutive drought. Initial forecasts for the early rainy season from March to June indicated normal rainfall. Nevertheless, drought hit the southern, southeastern pastoral areas and pocket areas in eastern and northeast, central and northern parts of the country, representing an extra constrain to the already vulnerable households. Poor pasture availability; lack of water and unusual livestock migration contribute to vulnerability of affected households and their livelihood assets.

On the other hand, the spike in conflict-induced displacement and returns throughout Ethiopia has had a severe impact on lives and livelihoods of pastoralist and agro pastoralist households. The process of return and the remaining displacement affected communities requires an increase in livelihood support that takes in consideration the agricultural/seasonal calendar. The belg assessment reported dire moisture stress in areas of Amhara and Tigray resulting to low crop yield; presence of Fall Army Worm (FAW) in pocket areas of Afar, SNNPR and Somali affecting crops and pasture; and the spreading of Prosopis Juliflora, which represents extra stress to the already fragile crop sector in the Somali region.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.