Ethiopia: Agriculture Sector HRP Monthly Dashboard (August 2019)

Despite the benefits of the recent belg rains, agricultural livelihoods remain vulnerable due to the effects of years of consecutive drought. Initial forecasts for the early rainy season from March to June indicated normal rainfall. Nevertheless, drought hit the southern, southeastern pastoral areas and pocket areas in eastern and northeast, central and northern parts of the country, representing an extra constrain to the already vulnerable households. Poor pasture availability; lack of water and unusual livestock migration contribute to vulnerability of affected households and their livelihood assets.

On the other hand, the spike in conflict-induced displacement and returns throughout Ethiopia has had a severe impact on lives and livelihoods of pastoralist and agro pastoralist households. The process of return and the remaining displacement affected communities requires an increase in livelihood support that takes in consideration the agricultural/seasonal calendar. The belg assessment reported dire moisture stress in areas of Amhara and Tigray resulting to low crop yield; presence of Fall Army Worm (FAW) in pocket areas of Afar, SNNPR and Somali affecting crops and pasture; and the spreading of Prosopis Juliflora, which represents extra stress to the already fragile crop sector in the Somali region.