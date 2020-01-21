21 Jan 2020

Ethiopia: Agriculture Sector HRP Afar Region Monthly Dashboard (January 2020)

Infographic
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 20 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (571.02 KB)

The devastating impact on agriculture following consecutive years of drought in Ethiopia is undisputed. While forecasts for 2019 indicate a probability of normal to above normal rain in most parts of Ethiopia, in east, south and southeastern regions, the upcoming rainy season (March to June) is forecasted to be average or below average. In areas where normal to above normal rains are expected, recovery will not be spontaneous, as previous drought-affected households are likely to require sustained humanitarian assistance as a result of exhausted coping mechanisms.

The sector will continue to work with pastoralists and agro-pastoralists to restore body conditions of remaining livestock to improve milk production and reproduction success rates through the provision of both feed and health interventions. The establishment of feed banks (concentrate and/or fodder production and storage), especially irrigated fodder production along river areas in Afar regions, will enhance the resilience of these communities to future shocks and provide means for local production and storage ofemergency livestock feed.

The sector recommends implementing other resilience-building activities such as seed banks, water harvesting and rehabilitation of water points (bore holes, shallow wells, ponds, water cistern, small irrigation schemes). Humanitarian assistance for IDPs and IDP returnees is largely dependent on IDPs’ access to land and the livelihood assets they have been able to maintain during displacement. Emergency feed and animal health interventions are needed to reduce the burden on the resources of the host communities and prevent the spread of diseases,especially for animals displaced across regional borders.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.