Ethiopia: Agriculture Sector HRP Afar Region Monthly Dashboard (January 2020)

The devastating impact on agriculture following consecutive years of drought in Ethiopia is undisputed. While forecasts for 2019 indicate a probability of normal to above normal rain in most parts of Ethiopia, in east, south and southeastern regions, the upcoming rainy season (March to June) is forecasted to be average or below average. In areas where normal to above normal rains are expected, recovery will not be spontaneous, as previous drought-affected households are likely to require sustained humanitarian assistance as a result of exhausted coping mechanisms.

The sector will continue to work with pastoralists and agro-pastoralists to restore body conditions of remaining livestock to improve milk production and reproduction success rates through the provision of both feed and health interventions. The establishment of feed banks (concentrate and/or fodder production and storage), especially irrigated fodder production along river areas in Afar regions, will enhance the resilience of these communities to future shocks and provide means for local production and storage ofemergency livestock feed.

The sector recommends implementing other resilience-building activities such as seed banks, water harvesting and rehabilitation of water points (bore holes, shallow wells, ponds, water cistern, small irrigation schemes). Humanitarian assistance for IDPs and IDP returnees is largely dependent on IDPs’ access to land and the livelihood assets they have been able to maintain during displacement. Emergency feed and animal health interventions are needed to reduce the burden on the resources of the host communities and prevent the spread of diseases,especially for animals displaced across regional borders.