Ethiopia: Agriculture Cluster - Response Dashboard (September 2021)

The people in need (PIN) due to key persistent key drivers (Conflict, desert locust, climatic factors-droughts and floods, economic instability) has increased by over 12%. However, the cluster target remains the same due to cluster funding constraint and has managed to reach 15% of the targeted households. The response will prioritize the immediate and short-term lifesaving activities in a multiple crisis scenario: supporting the populations in c risis, emergency, and catastrophe phase according to the HEA analysis (severe food insecurity & need to prevent famine). Limited funding can only be utilized to address a few locations with the most urgent needs and this calls for“prioritizing amongst the priorities” to achieve impact.